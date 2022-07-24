Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27.

