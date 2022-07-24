Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $132.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.85.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.89. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

