FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,952 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.03.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

