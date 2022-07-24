FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Paychex by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

