FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DD opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

