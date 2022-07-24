FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.