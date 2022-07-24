First National Trust Co Acquires 1,297 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $851.79.

TSLA opened at $816.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $710.70 and its 200 day moving average is $853.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

