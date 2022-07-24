First National Trust Co Acquires 77,788 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,788 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $30,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $37.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

