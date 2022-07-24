First National Trust Co Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Price Performance

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.46. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $298.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.