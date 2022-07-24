First National Trust Co Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,514 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.61. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.47.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.