First National Trust Co Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.4 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $451.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

