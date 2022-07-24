First National Trust Co Buys 760 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,361. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $182.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.