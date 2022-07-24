First National Trust Co Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $100.00 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

