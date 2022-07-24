First National Trust Co Has $12.92 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,763,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $75.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

