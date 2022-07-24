First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.38.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

