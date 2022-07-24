First National Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

