First National Trust Co Sells 551 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $239.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.22.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.