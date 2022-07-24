First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FPL opened at $5.95 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

