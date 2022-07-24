Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $44,992,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,378 shares of company stock worth $1,455,809. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

