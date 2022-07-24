Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Fiserv stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

