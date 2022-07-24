Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,915 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 275,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 158,752 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

