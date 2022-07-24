Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys 67 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 44.4% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $10,152,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 60,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $301.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average is $326.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

