Foresight Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 0.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE IRM opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

