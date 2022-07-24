Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $394.74 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.55 and its 200-day moving average is $421.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

