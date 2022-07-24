Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $302.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $317,444.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

