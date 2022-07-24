Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,235,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,570,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after purchasing an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $41.18 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.