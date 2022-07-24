Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after buying an additional 714,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,693,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,768,000 after buying an additional 135,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,272,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,563,000 after buying an additional 241,420 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTV opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

