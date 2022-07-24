Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.