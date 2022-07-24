Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
