Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.