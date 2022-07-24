Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Frontline Stock Down 3.3 %
FRO opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.40 and a beta of 0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.