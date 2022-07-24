Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

FRO opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.40 and a beta of 0.16.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

