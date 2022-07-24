FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 on October 21st

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Trading Down 7.9 %

LON:FRP opened at GBX 139 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. FRP Advisory Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($1.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.86. The stock has a market cap of £346.03 million and a PE ratio of 2,780.00.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at FRP Advisory Group

About FRP Advisory Group

In related news, insider Jeremy French sold 1,512,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.67), for a total value of £2,117,844.40 ($2,531,792.47).

(Get Rating)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.