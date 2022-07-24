Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 605 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

