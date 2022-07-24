Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 357 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

