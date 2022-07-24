Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $163,000.

NYSE FOF opened at $11.58 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

