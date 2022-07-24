Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stock Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPT opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

