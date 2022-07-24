Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $148.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

