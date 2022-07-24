Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

