Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. VanECk BDC Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned about 0.21% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000.

VanECk BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

