Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

