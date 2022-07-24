Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Separately, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $32.01.

