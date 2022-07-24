FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Tops $14.31

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $14.31 or 0.00063987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $10,779.20 and approximately $28,375.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017381 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032910 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
