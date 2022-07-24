FYDcoin (FYD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,874.00

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $708,344.46 and approximately $1,874.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 622,333,946 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
