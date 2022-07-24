G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GIII. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.57.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $35.12.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

