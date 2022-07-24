Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $12.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.13) to €14.00 ($14.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.32) to €11.50 ($11.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($12.63) to €13.00 ($13.13) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.88.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
