GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com lowered GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.50.
Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $93.49 on Friday. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GATX by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
