GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com lowered GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.50.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $93.49 on Friday. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GATX by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

