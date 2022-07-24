Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

