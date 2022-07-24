Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Gladstone Land makes up 0.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Gladstone Land worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Gladstone Land by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.36 million, a PE ratio of -84.00, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $42.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -189.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

