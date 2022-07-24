Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th.
Glenville Bank Stock Performance
GLNV stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Glenville Bank has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average of $90.01.
About Glenville Bank
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glenville Bank (GLNV)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Glenville Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenville Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.