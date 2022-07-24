Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wolfe Research

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.28.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $195.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

