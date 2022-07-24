Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 283,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of PAVE stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.