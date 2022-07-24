Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 283,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.